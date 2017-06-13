Wastewater overflows in Kzoo after fire hydrant use

Related Coverage Heat wave holds on in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials say more than 140,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into the streets of a Kalamazoo neighborhood after someone opened fire hydrants to stay cool during the recent heat wave.

The storm sewer overflow happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday from a manhole located in the 1300 block of N. Burdick Street, Kalamazoo Public Services Director James Baker confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

The city says someone opened fire hydrants in the area which accidentally released an estimated 140,900 gallons of wastewater, including 110 gallons of sewage. The area was under construction for sewer repairs.

The storm sewer in the Northside neighborhood was plugged to stop the accidental release of wastewater during the construction project, according to the release.

The sewers were working correctly later Sunday night and the area was cleaned up, the release said.

As required by law, authorities notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health and Community Services of the spill.

