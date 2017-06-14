Boy murdered in Kent Co. ID’ed; CPS watchdog investigating

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Office of Children’s Ombudsman is opening an investigation into how a state agency handled the case of a 4-year-old boy murdered in Gaines Township.

24 Hour News 8 has confirmed through a source that the victim is 4-year-old Giovanni Mejias.

Tuesday morning, authorities were called to a mobile home on N. Green Meadow Street SE near Division Avenue and 60th Street on a report of a child who wasn’t breathing.

Emergency responders revived the 4-year-old boy, but he died at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Authorities have not yet provided details about what caused Giovanni’s death.

The 25-year-old suspect, who is the boyfriend of Giovanni’s mother, is awaiting arraignment on murder charges. Jail records identify him as Elis Nelson Ortiz.

Authorities say the suspect was watching seven children under the age of 11 in the home at the time of the incident. It’s unclear if Child Protective Services has taken those children into custody.

The Office of Children’s Ombudsman is opening an investigation into how CPS handled prior involvement with the boy’s family.

Capt. Bruce Ivie told 24 Hour News 8 the Kent County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple CPS-related calls at the home within about the last three years.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

