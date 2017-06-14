NBC: Congressman, aides shot during baseball practice in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WOOD) — A Congressman has been shot during a Republican baseball practice in Virginia, NBC has confirmed.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalisce of Louisiana was shot, as well as his aides, the network has confirmed.

The shooting happened at a baseball diamond in Alexandria in northern Virginia. One witness said he heard at least 50 shots.

NBC says at least one gunman is in custody. The victims’ conditions are unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

