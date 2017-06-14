Crews battling blaze at Allegan home

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a fully-involved house fire in the city of Allegan.

Crews arrived around 2 p.m. to find the house, located at 212 Jackson Street, fully engulfed in flames, dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8.

It’s reported that everyone was able to make it out of the house safely, dispatchers said.

There are reports of fireworks inside the garage.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the blaze.

