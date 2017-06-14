Disney to remember toddler killed by alligator with sculpture

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, photo, banners with a collage of photos of Lane Graves and his family hang on display with blue balloons and ribbons for a Love for Lane Celebration on what would have been his third birthday at Elkhorn South High School in Omaha, Neb. (Rebecca S. Gratz/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to honor a Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at one of its resorts near Orlando with a sculpture of a lighthouse.

Orange County Sheriff’s officers search the Seven Seas Lagoon between Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park, left, and the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after a two-year-old toddler was dragged into the lake by an alligator. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A year ago Wednesday, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves, who was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The child’s father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The child’s body was found 16 hours later and his death was ruled an accident.

Walt Disney World Resort president George A. Kalogridis said in a statement on Tuesday that the sculpture will be installed at an undisclosed location on the property this summer.

The child’s death occurred two days after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.