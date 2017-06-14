Funeral set for teen killed in Zeeland Twp. train crash

Related Coverage Teen driver dies after train hits car near Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old driver killed in a Zeeland Township train crash will be laid to rest Friday.

Samantha Jo Lubbers was pulling out of her driveway when Monday’s crash happened on Chicago Drive east of 64th Avenue. Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies said she was going slow but didn’t see the CSX train as she pulled into its path.

Lubbers was going to be a senior at Covenant Christian High School in the fall, according to her obituary posted on Yntema Funeral Home’s website.

She was “vivacious… full of kindness and loved to have fun,” according to the posting.

Lubbers raised on her family’s farm in Beaverdam and worked at Palmbos Farm Market, according to the obituary. She leaves behind her parents, grandparents and several sisters.

Lubbers’ funeral service will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church, located at 7146 48th Ave. in Hudsonville. Visitation will take place Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

