Heat causes SB US-31 to buckle in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The heat wave hitting West Michigan is taking its toll on highways, which are buckling from the excessive heat.

In Grand Haven Wednesday, crews will spend an estimated six hours repairing southbound US-31 at Colfax Street after the pavement buckled in both lanes.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard confirmed the buckling was heat-related.

Repairs will take part in two phases: Crews will shut down the right southbound lane to repair pavement first; they will reopen the right lane when they close the left lane for repairs.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions and closures

The work is expected to be finished around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pavement also buckled on a westbound I-196 off-ramp to 44th Street SW in Grandville Tuesday, which led to a minor crash.

Crews have since repaired the ramp.

