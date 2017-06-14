Legislative panels OK teacher pension changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislative committees approved legislation that would steer more newly-hired school employees into 401(k)-only retirement plans.

The bills OK’d Wednesday would require the Office of Retirement Services to offer the option between a hybrid pension and 401(k) plan or a defined contribution plan on or after Feb. 1.

It also would enroll workers in the 401(k)-only plan unless they choose otherwise within 75 days, and would create a trigger to close the hybrid plan if funding fell under 85 percent.

Nick Ciaramitaro, chairman of a coalition of public-sector labor unions, opposed the Senate bill. He says people’s economic lives are on the line and those affected haven’t had the chance to fully review the language of the legislation.

The bills are being discussed in both chambers.

