MI health department head charged in Flint water crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Flint water crisis, the Associated Press is reporting.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.

Charges were read Wednesday in a Flint court. Lyon is the highest-ranking official to be charged in the state attorney general’s investigation.

Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn’t treat it to reduce corrosion. Lead from old plumbing leached into the water system.

Flint’s water has improved, but residents will be using bottled water or faucet filters until January 2020, which is the deadline to replace the pipes to their 18,000 homes.

Schuette first announced criminal charges related to the lead water issues plaguing Flint in April 2016. At that time, three people were charged: Stephen Bush and Michael Prysby of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and Michael Glasgow, who ran the Flint water treatment plant in 2014.

Three months later, Schuette announced 18 more criminal charges against six current and former employees from Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Human Services.

In December 2016, Schuette announced charges against four more people in connection to the contaminated Flint water system, including former emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose.

That brings the total number of defendants to 13.

In May of this year, Schuette dropped a misdemeanor charge against Mike Glasgow.

