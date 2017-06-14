‘One of our best stops’: Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Thurs.





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The LPGA has rolled back into West Michigan for the fourth edition of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

First round action gets underway at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont on Thursday morning. The feature group of Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie tees off at 8:32 a.m.

>>Online: Tee times

Ko was No. 1 in the Rolex World Rankings for 85 weeks, but was recently dethroned by Ariya Jutanugarn.

“I don’t think me going forward I’m going to think about the ranking as much,” Ko, now No. 2, said. “I’m just going to take it a tournament at a time and if I end up being able to get back into that position, great. But I know that the girls are playing great golf, so I need to keep putting myself in good positions.”

Sei Young Kim is the defending champ who the field of 144 players will be chasing. Eight of the top ten players in the Rolex Rankings comprise the competitors for the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

“This is one of our best stops on tour,” Thompson, ranked No. 4 in the world, said of the Classic. “This tournament is always run so well. Of course, (Blythefield is) in amazing shape for us once again. That just shows how much these players love this golf course and just this tournament in general. You know we always want to compete against the best and hopefully win against the best.”

Tournament play wraps up Sunday.

—–

Online:

Meijer LPGA Classic

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

