Rally Friday to celebrate Griffins’ Calder Cup win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a party to celebrate their second Calder Cup.
The team is planning a parade starting at 4 p.m. Friday. The parade will begin on Ottawa Street on the west side of the arena, head west on Weston Street, right on Market/Monroe Avenue, then turn right onto Monroe Center, right onto Ottawa, and right again onto Louis Street before ending at Rosa Parks Circle.
A rally will then be held at the plaza. The Griffins will show highlights of the their big win and give away 2,500 championship T-shirts.
The Griffins came from behind Tuesday night to beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 and win the cup. The match was played before a sold-out, spirited crowd of some 11,000 at Van Andel Arena. It was the first time a Grand Rapids hockey team had won a championship there.
“It’s certainly fitting that the fans have been here for us all year, and for many, many years,” head coach Todd Nelson told 24 Hour News 8 on the ice just after the win. “I’m just happy we were able to give back to them, winning a championship here at home so they can enjoy it as well.”
