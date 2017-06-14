Report: Mueller probe looking at obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post is reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice.

Accusations of obstruction arose when last month when Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Comey testified in a Senate hearing last week that he believed he was fired “because of the Russia investigation.”

Comey also testified he had told Trump he was not under investigation.

Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump’s personal lawyer, responded Wednesday evening to the Post report by saying, “The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.”

The Post report cites anonymous sources who were briefed on requests made by investigators. It was not known whether the FBI was the source of the information.

