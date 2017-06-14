WMU grad injured in shooting at congressional baseball practice

Related Coverage Gunman wounds GOP congressman, then killed by police





LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A man with ties to Michigan is among the five people shot at a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington on Wednesday.

Matt Mika, who has served several local lawmakers, was shot four to five times during practice for the upcoming congressional baseball game. He was taken to an area hospital where is listed in critical condition, according to NBC News.

Mika graduated from Adrian College in 2001 and earned a master’s degree from Western Michigan University in 2004.

He has also served several local lawmakers, including Dick Posthumus’ 2002 run for governor, U.S. Rep. Dave Camp and U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg.

Mika is currently director of government relations for Tyson Foods. According to his LinkedIn page, he has been in that position for six years.

**Correction: We incorrectly reported that Mika ran as the republican candidate for Michigan’s 101st House District in 2002. He was the fundraising chair for the campaign. We apologize for the error.**

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

