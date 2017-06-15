2 injured as semi veers off I-94, hits business

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe the driver of a semi-truck that smashed into a Berrien County business may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Investigators say the man’s passenger was also sleeping when the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. Thursday at Lane Automotive, located at 8300 Lane Drive in Watervliet Township, west of Hartford.

First responders found the US Express Inc. truck had veered off eastbound I-94 near mile marker 41 and hit the building. The impact of the crash busted fire suppression waterlines in the building, damaging computers and other electronics while flooding a large office space area.

A Lane Automotive employee helped the driver get out of the wreck.

Both the driver, a 31-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, and his passenger, a 40-year-old man from Hollywood, Florida, were taken to a St. Joseph hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol did not factor into the crash, investigators say.

The Orlando man was ticketed for careless driving.

