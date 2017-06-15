2 injured in septic tank truck rollover crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after the septic tank truck they were in rolled over on Thursday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on 48th Avenue near Quincy Street in Zeeland Township, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities say a septic tank truck, driven by 39-year-old Carl Dushane of Allendale, was heading northbound on 48th Avenue when it drifted off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled over into a ditch.

The passenger, 31-year-old Gregory Knight of Wyoming, was able to get out of the truck, but Dushane had to be extricated.

Dushane was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

