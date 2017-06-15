Authorities: Teen kicks out cruiser window

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen damaged a police cruiser while trying to get away after he and a woman were found squatting east of Paw Paw.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a house in the 31000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Antwerp Township. There, they found two squatters: a 17-year old and 43-year-old woman.

When deputies ran their names, they found both had outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Deputies put the teen in the back of a cruiser. While they were arresting the woman, the teen kicked out the back window and made a run for it. Deputies chased the teen and caught him only a short distance away.

The teen was jailed on charges of malicious destruction of police property and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The woman was turned over to another agency on her outstanding warrant.

