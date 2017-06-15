Cemetery caretaker charged with embezzling from township

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime employee in charge of Hartford Township’s cemetery is facing charges for allegedly taking up to $100,000 from the township over several years.

Gerrie Lee Heskett, 61, of Hartford is charged with embezzling between $50,000 and $100,000. The money disappeared from the township coffers between January 2011 and December 2016, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says the investigation into the missing money began in January at the request of the township board. Heskett, who is the township’s cemetery sexton, was in charge of the money.

The probe included a deeper look into the township’s financial bookkeeping, as well as several searches, authorities say.

Heskett was formally charged with embezzlement Wednesday. She’s expected back in court on July 5.

