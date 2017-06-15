Cows killed in Allegan County barn fire

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators suspect an electrical issue sparked an Allegan County barn fire that killed several cows.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near 16th Street and 128th Avenue/County Road 42 in Hopkins Township, east of Hopkins.

Smoke could be seen from about two miles away.

While a lot of cows escaped the barn, Hopkins Township Fire Department Chief Tim McKinnon says several dairy cows died.

The fire destroyed the barn. Crews were still working on putting out hot spots around 6 a.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

