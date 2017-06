PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eleven people are reported injured after a deck collapsed at a venue at a West Olive park, Ottawa County dispatchers said.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Weaver House at Pine Bend Park. That’s a renovated house built in 1901 that can be rented out for events.

Dispatchers said that the extent of the victims’ injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

