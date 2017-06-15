Driver smashes into home off M-60

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deer or drugs? Investigators are trying to determine which caused a driver to crash into a St. Joseph County home.

The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 19000 block of M-60 near Marlene Drive in Lockport Township, northeast of Three Rivers.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office determined the 18-year-old was heading east on M-60 when he veered off the roadway and crashed into the house. The driver told investigators he swerved to miss a deer, but deputies found he had marijuana.

They’re awaiting test results to determine if drugs were in the man’s system.

Authorities say the driver, who is from Elkhart, Indiana, was ticketed for a moving violation. However, he may face additional charges once the lab results are in.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

