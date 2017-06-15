Find the perfect gift for Dad at Dutton General Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you think of a tent this time of the year, you are probably thinking about heading to the “great outdoors” and making a bon-fire.

But this time, a tent has something to do with the biggest sale of the year, at one of our favorite places! It’s the annual tent sale at Dutton General Store.

This is the 36th Annual Tent Sale at Dutton General Store – June 15, 16 and 17th. So many great things are on sale, with some great gift ideas for Father’s Day!

34212 68th Street in Downtown Dutton. Plus, don’t forget the “sister store” Myrtle Mae’s, located inside the Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center.

>>> Check out the video above to learn more.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

