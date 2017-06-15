Henderson grabs lead in Meijer LPGA Classic 1st round





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Brooke Henderson led the Meijer LPGA Classic after the first round of tournament play.

Henderson, ranked No. 15 in the world, finished up Thursday eight under par with a score of 63. That’s a course record for the LPGA at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

“I feel this course suits my game really well,” Henderson said of Blythefield. “There’s a couple of tee shots where you need to hit it really straight, which I think is my advantage or my strength. And you know, once the putts start dropping, really good things can happen.”

The No. 2 spot in the leaderboard was shared by six players: Stacy Lewis, Lexi Thompson, Shanshan Feng, Jennifer Ha, Guilia Molinaro and Holly Clyburn, all of whom were seven under par.

“I just had a really good stretch of holes starting there on 17,” Thompson told 24 Hour News 8. “I birdied 17, 18, one, two and three. It was a good stretch of holes. I was hitting a lot of fairways and putting my shots close and making some good putts. I struggled a bit towards the end, but I think I was getting hungry. But it was just a great day and it’s beautiful weather.”

Before teeing off Thursday morning, Ariya Jutanugarn presented her caddy with a green smock — the smoke for the caddy of the No. 1 player in the world. Jutanugarn recently reached that spot in the Rolex World Rankings, overtaking Lydia Ko, who had held the position for 85 weeks.

