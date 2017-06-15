Man faces federal charges for check fraud scheme

Related Coverage Man accused of stealing mail, forging checks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly stole checks from the mail and then changed them to steal money has been indicted on eight federal criminal counts.

Gregory Wade is accused of four counts of possession of stolen mail, two counts of bank fraud, a count of credit union fraud and a count of attempted credit union fraud, according to the indictment.

Federal authorities say that in April and May, Wade stole checks from mailboxes, increased the amounts they were for, wrote in his name as the recipient, then cashed them at banks in and around Grand Rapids. He allegedly made off with more than $2,500 by cashing three forged checks.

He also allegedly tried to cash a fourth bad check for $908.

Wade was a suspect in four previous mail theft cases and was convicted of mail theft and bank fraud in 2006. He also admitted to check fraud in Kent and Ottawa counties in 2002.

