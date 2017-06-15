Mix of heroin and Benadryl sickened detective

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The drug that sickened a detective at the Kent County Sheriff’s Department last month was heroin mixed with the antihistamine Benadryl, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Undersheriff Michelle Young added that the powder also included a large percentage of baby formula.

The incident happened May 30 at the sheriff’s office off Ball Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. Authorities say the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team detective was testing a powder that had been confiscated during a traffic stop the night before when he started feeling sick and his heart rate picked up. The detective was hospitalized, but is OK and is already back on the job.

The detective bureau floor was evacuated for a while as the substance was contained and the air was checked.

