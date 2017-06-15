MSP didn’t answer murder victim’s call for help





BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman killed near Hastings called 911 days before her murder, but police never responded. Now state police are apologizing.

It’s unclear if action by police could have prevented her death, but the victim’s family says they will never know.

“I’m so mad right now,” said the victim’s mom, Melisa Wymer. “My tears have dried up, I can’t even cry. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.”

Wymer says her daughter, 26-year-old Cheyenne Bowling moved out of the home she shared with her husband Ralph Bowling and into her home on the same day she called police.

“She called 911 Wednesday to report her husband,” said Wymer.

That was four days before she was found shot dead in the driveway.

“They transferred her around to two or three different people and she was told an officer would contact her,” Wymer recalled.

She says her daughter found a camera in her home that she believed her husband installed and was concerned.

24 Hour News 8 went to speak to MSP Thursday. The Wayland Post’s assistant commander Lt. Angel Ouwinga acknowledged that the call was made and transferred to MSP who was supposed to call Bowling.

“Unfortunately, the message didn’t get transfered to the trooper as it should have and Mrs. Bowling was not called back,” said Ouwinga.

“I don’t know if it would have saved her. If he had it in his mind, it would have probably happened but (MSP) didn’t try,” said Wymer.

Troopers says there was no immediate threat, but they should have called her back.

“Those are the worst words you could say to a parent, we dropped the ball when their daughter is dead,” said Wymer.

MSP says it’s working to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Monday, Ralph Bowling was arraigned on charges of open murder, attempted murder, first-degree home invasion and second-degree arson.

