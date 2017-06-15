Muskegon Co. Airport boasts ridership increase

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County Airport says it could see a record number of passengers in July.

The airport in Norton Shores said it already saw a 28 percent year-over-year increase in the number of people flying in and out. In May 2016, 2,840 passengers went through the airport; this May, the number was 3,636.

The airport said June numbers are also looking good.

United Airlines runs daily flights to and from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport out of Muskegon County. United recently chose the Muskegon SkyWest Airlines station to receive its Quality First Award. The airport says about 350 small airports were in the running for that award.

Muskegon County Airport also has chartered flights to a casino in Nevada.

The airport says it contributes $56 million to the local economy each year.

