Photos: Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic offered a chance to watch world class golf and enjoy world class food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries and Meijer. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic offered a chance to watch world class golf and enjoy world class food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries and Meijer.

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic