Photos: Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic offered a chance to watch world class golf and enjoy world class food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries and Meijer.
Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic
Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic x
Latest Galleries
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts
-
April 21, 1967 tornadoes