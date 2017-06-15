Comstock fire chief hit, killed while responding to call





KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOOD) — Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Edward Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle while responding to an “unknown accident” on eastbound I-94, authorities say.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Comstock Fire and Rescue were called to a crash on eastbound I-94 near the 81 mile marker at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the vehicle was empty and no injuries to report.

The sheriff’s office says as fire crews were getting ready to leave the scene, a passing vehicle lost control and hit Switalski, who was standing near the rear of his rescue vehicle.

Crews at the scene tried to revive Switalski, but were unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was taken to Borgess Methodist Hospital with injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation.

After serving more 30 years at a fire department in Chicagoland, Switalski moved to West Michigan in 2013 to be closer to his daughters, who were attending Western Michigan University.

He was sworn in on July 1, 2013, replacing a fire chief who had been with the department for more than 40 years.

The flag outside Comstock Fire and Rescue was at half staff Thursday morning.

“The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the Switalski family and the Comstock Fire department in their tragic loss,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

They weren’t alone.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to family, friends and fellow fire fighters (sic) of Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski,” read a post on Downtown Kalamazoo Cops’ Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

