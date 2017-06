IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck rolled over in Ionia Thursday afternoon, spilling a haul of steel on the side of the road.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries caused by the crash on M-66/S. Dexter Street near Steele Street.

A semi-truck rolled over on Dexter Street in Ionia on June 15, 2017) Steel spilled in Ionia after a semi-truck rolled over. (June 15, 2017)

The Ionia Department of Public Safety said the semi was fully loaded with steel when it rolled. One lane of southbound traffic was shut down while authorities investigated and cleaned up.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

