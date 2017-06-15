Uber expands ridesharing services to lakeshore

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Fancy a trip to the lakeshore but don’t want to drive? You’re in luck: Uber is expanding its ridesharing services to eight cities along Lake Michigan, just in time for summer.

The company officially launches service Thursday in Holland, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Saugatuck, South Haven, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor and New Buffalo.

Users can select UberX, Uber XL for larger parties or UberSELECT for a luxury ride.

Uber said the expanded services provide a safe alternative to drunk driving for people who want to visit wineries and breweries along the lakeshore.

Uber is celebrating its expanded service by offering a free ride worth up to $15 for new users. To redeem the offer, they need to download the Uber app to their smartphone, create an account and enter the code LAKEMI17. The deal is good from 1 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1.

People can also sign up to be an Uber driver by visiting the company’s website.

