Both directions of I-94 near Paw Paw closed due to crash

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of I-94 near Paw Paw are closed due to a four-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 63, which just before a construction zone, according to Van Buren County Dispatch.

Drivers are advised to the avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

One lane was closed in the construction area while Michigan Department of Transportation crews are doing bridge work.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

