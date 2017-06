GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week marks one hundred years since Holland Hospital first opened it’s doors and started serving the West Michigan community. Now, they want everyone to come out and help them celebrate. We had Dale Sowders, the CEO of Holland Hospital, in to tell us about the event.

Community Picnic

June 17

10am-2pm

Centennial Park

Food, fun and more

