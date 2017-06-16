Drivers, beware: I-94 construction, closures this weekend

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re traveling through Kalamazoo County this weekend, beware: A new round of construction and closures is starting.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m., there will be a lot of ramp closures between I-94 and US-131. The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-94, the ramp from northbound US-131 to westbound I-94, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to northbound US-131 and the ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound US-131 will all close.

The ramps will remain closed through 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will also encounter a double lane closure along westbound I-94 from Oakland Drive to 9th Street. Construction crews are also closing one lane on eastbound I-94 from 9th Street to Oakland Drive.

Like the ramp closures, these lane closures will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

However, all work is weather dependent.

