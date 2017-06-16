Founder’s Day of Caring spotlights work of W. MI nonprofits





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Employees of WOOD TV8 will join an army of volunteers from 171 Nexstar stations across the country Friday in pitching it for Founder’s Day of Caring.

WOOD TV8 workers will be helping at Access of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, Community Action House in Holland, and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes throughout the day with a focus on feeding those in need.

Employees will build produce stands, work in community gardens and sort food for pantries.

Additionally, workers at the station will decorate paper lunch bags for Kids’ Food Basket.

“It’s so nice as a company to volunteer. And I’m hoping that other companies see that this is an opportunity for them. There’s so much to do, and it brings around that comraderie, and also kind of educates us,” said

Founder’s Day of Caring is a chance to draw attention to the numerous organizations in West Michigan that do so much for the community. If you’d like to help, click on the organizations’ links above, or visit All For Good’s website for other volunteer projects.

