Man shot by police after stabbing competent for trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage and stabbing her before police shot him has been found competent to stand trial.

Victor Gonazles appeared before a judge in Kent County Circuit Court Friday.

On March 11, Gonzales tried to steal a woman’s car in the parking lot of the Meijer store on Alpine Avenue in Walker, according to police. He duct taped her wrists and threatened to kill her if she screamed before stabbing her numerous times.

Michigan State Police said Gonzales also attacked a good Samaritan with a hammer when the man who stepped in to help.

Two days later, police caught up to Gonzales on the west side of Grand Rapids at Steel Cat Bar. He allegedly pulled an officer down a set of stairs and positioned himself on top of the officer before police shot him three times.

An investigation ruled the officers were justified in shooting Gonzales.

