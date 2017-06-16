Meijer LPGA Classic ready for potential severe weather

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s the threat of severe weather Friday as the top 144 women golfers in the world tee off for the second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic, but event organizers are ready.

They say a sophisticated system is in place to track possible storms and alert everyone if the weather becomes dangerous.

Any weather warnings will be displayed on screens all over the course at Blythefield Country Club. If warnings pop up, patrons should seek shelter even before play is suspended. The should also find shelter if sirens sound.

THE LEADERBOARD

Brooke Henderson, 19, leads the elite group of women after round one on Thursday.

The Canadian teenager shot an 8-under 63 in her lowest round of the season.

Fellow major champions Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis and Shanshan Feng were a stroke back along with Jennifer Ha, Giulia Molinaro and Holly Clyburn. Lydia Ko, at No. 2 in the world after an 85-week run at the top, returned from a three-week layoff to top the group at 65.

The 4-day 72-hole course wraps up on Sunday.

MORE THAN GOLF

If your tastebuds are stronger than your golf swing, you’ll want to grab a ticket to the Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic, which starts Friday.

“You are not going to want to miss this event,” said Christina Fecher of Meijer.

Grand Taste ticketholders can sample from food and drink from more than 45 restaurants and breweries, including Garage Bar, Divani, Founders, and Atwater Brewing

“They can expect anything — the best and the best of West Michigan. We have the best breweries, the best restaurants, and the best that Meijer and our vendor partners have to offer,” said Fecher.

3 Doors Down will also perform at the Grand Taste. The concert is free for Saturday ticketholders or $10 at the gate. Proceeds from the LPGA event will go to the Meijer Simply Give Program, which helps provide meals to families in need.

“We’re so excited that the Meijer LPG Classic for Simply Give offers something for everyone. Amazing golf, amazing food, and all for a great cause.”

