Mom who abused child killer loses appeal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of Kent County’s youngest killer has lost the appeal for her May 2013 conviction for child abuse.

Anita Lawhorn’s attorneys say that the child abuse statute on which she was convicted is too vague and overly broad. The appeals disagreed and upheld her conviction.

Investigators found that the Lawhorn home was in deplorable condition and both mother and son would tell police that she would give him what they called “whuppings.” Investigators also found scars on Jamarion they believe caused by something like an electrical cord.

Anita Lawhorn remains on probation until the year 2020.

A jury found Jamarion guilty of first-degree murder in September 2015.

Jamarion, now, 15 remains at the Muskegon River Youth Home near Evart where his mom visits him regularly.

