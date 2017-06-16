MSP searching for missing Newaygo County man

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Newaygo County man.

Terry Glenn Watts, 54, was last seen in the area of 10136 S. Spruce Avenue in Grant Township after leaving his home around 10 p.m. Thursday, MSP said in a release.

Watts disappeared without taking the medicine he needs for several medical conditions. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green T-shirt and socks and flip-flops, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288.

