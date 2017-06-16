Photos: Deck collapse at Pine Bend Park

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital and a dozen others were treated at the scene after a deck collapsed in Ottawa County Thursday.
The collapse, which is under investigation, happened at the Weaver House at Pine Bend Park in Port Sheldon Township, north of Holland.
Sheriff’s authorities said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening — most were “bumps and bruises.” The most serious may have been a fracture.
Weaver House at Pine Bend deck collapse
Weaver House at Pine Bend deck collapse x
