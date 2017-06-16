WOOD TV8 employees address food insecurity through Nexstar Day of Caring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD- Today WOOD TV8 employees had the chance to give back to three local food pantries in West Michigan. The effort was part of a corporate initiative through WOOD TV8’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, The Founder’s Day of Caring. WOOD TV8 was one of of Nextars 171 television stations across the country participating today.

Employees had the chance to volunteer at sites in Kalamazoo, Holland and Grand Rapids for the Day of Caring.

Cool event as @WOODTV gives a little back to the community at our Day of Caring event. We're going all day all over WM #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/9sw6iuRryr — Brian Sterling (@BriSterling) June 16, 2017

