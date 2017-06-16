WOOD TV8’s Day of Caring in West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday was a special day for the employees at WOOD TV8.

All day, employees had the opportunity to give back around West Michigan as part of Founder’s Day of Caring — an event founded by Nexstar, which is the the parent company of WOOD TV8.

Teams were able to volunteer at three food pantries in Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo — doing everything from building produce stands to decorating lunch bags for Kids’ Food Basket — to help fight hunger in the community.

