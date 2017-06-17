2 crashes on I-196 in Grandville Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two crashes snarled traffic on eastbound I-196 in Grandville on Saturday afternoon.
The first crash happened just after 4 p.m. east of Chicago Drive, according to Kent County Dispatch. In that case, a minivan rear-ended a semi-truck.
The driver of the van had to be freed by emergency crews. Dispatchers did not immediately know if the driver or anyone else in the van was seriously injured.
The second crash happened just east of Wilson Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The precise details of the crash were not immediately clear, but dispatchers said three vehicles were involved.
Three people sustained injuries, but their wounds were not considered life-threatening, dispatchers said.
Both crashes caused lane closures on the highway, but everything had reopened by shortly before 7 p.m.