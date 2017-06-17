2 crashes on I-196 in Grandville Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two crashes snarled traffic on eastbound I-196 in Grandville on Saturday afternoon.

The first crash happened just after 4 p.m. east of Chicago Drive, according to Kent County Dispatch. In that case, a minivan rear-ended a semi-truck.

The driver of the van had to be freed by emergency crews. Dispatchers did not immediately know if the driver or anyone else in the van was seriously injured.

EB I-196 after M-11 (28th St)

Freeway Closed pic.twitter.com/KMNTXBTYXE — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) June 17, 2017

The second crash happened just east of Wilson Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The precise details of the crash were not immediately clear, but dispatchers said three vehicles were involved.

Three people sustained injuries, but their wounds were not considered life-threatening, dispatchers said.

EB I-196 at M-11 (28th St)

Right Lane Blocked pic.twitter.com/RdF3IVkxU3 — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) June 17, 2017

Both crashes caused lane closures on the highway, but everything had reopened by shortly before 7 p.m.

