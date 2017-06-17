2 injured in small plane crash near Watervliet

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were seriously hurt when a small plane crashed at the Watervliet Municipal Airport on Friday evening.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the plane was taking off around 7:20 p.m. when it failed to gain enough altitude and crashed into a wooded ravine near the runway.

The two people in the plane, 27-year-old Edward Maloney of Fruitport and 36-year-old Jonathan Amundsen of Winterhaven, Florida, were able to climb from the crashed plane despite serious injuries.

Both were hospitalized. Their conditions were not known Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

