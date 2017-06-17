Standoff underway after Wyoming shooting; victim hospitalized

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have surrounded a commercial building in Wyoming after a man was shot Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming police were called to the Walgreens at 4425 S Division Avenue after a man walked in and said he’d been shot. The victim was taken to Mercy Health St. Mary’s hospital. His condition is not known.

Authorities were not able to provide information on possible suspects over the phone, but our crew on scene heard police yelling for someone to drop their weapon and come out of the building. A SWAT team has also been brought on scene.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m. for the latest information.

