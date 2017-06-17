B-93 Birthday Bash celebrates 25th year





MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The B-93 Birthday Bash celebrated its 25th year at the US-131 Motorsports Park near Martin this weekend.

The two-day music concert is considered one of the biggest draws for country music fans in the Midwest. Tens of thousands were expected to enjoy the festivities.

“It was a way of saying thank you,” program director Dave Taft said. “The passion for country music in West Michigan was obviously there — when B-93 launched, after the first year. It did tremendously well in its first year. And it was our way of saying thank you.”

Great crowd for the first performance at Birthday Bash 25! @B93dotcom pic.twitter.com/az4VecfTrz — Evan Dean (@_EvanDean) June 17, 2017

Big and Rich headlined the event on Saturday. Jake Owen will be the big draw on Sunday.

General admission is free, but you do have to pay for parking. General admission tickets are available at the gate, and you can get reserve tickets online.

In Celebration Of Birthday Bash #25 You Can Buy Parking Passes W/ Tickets At The Gate! @US131MSP pic.twitter.com/PeDXQvk6xl — B93dotcom (@B93dotcom) June 17, 2017

