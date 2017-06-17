Child pulled from Ottawa Co. lake, hospitalized

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile was pulled from a lake near Jenison Saturday afternoon, but that child’s condition is not currently known.

It happened at the lake at 8th Avenue Community Park in Georgetown Township, according to Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker.

The sheriff said crews were called there shortly after 4 p.m. on a report that someone needed help. The juvenile was pulled from the water about 10 minutes later.

The sheriff said the juvenile was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital, but he didn’t immediately know the child’s condition.

The precise circumstances of the situation are not yet known.

Crews are also seeking a swimmer who went under the water in Lake Michigan at Muskegon.

