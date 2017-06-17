Crews seek swimmer in Lake Michigan at Muskegon

Related Coverage New signs aim to save lives at Pere Marquette beach

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are scouring Lake Michigan in Muskegon, looking for a swimmer who went under the water.

Boats and divers are on the scene off Pere Marquette Park, and a helicopter is flying over the search area.

The situation started around 3:40 p.m., Muskegon Police Department Capt. Shawn Bride confirmed to 24 Hour News 8. Bride said a 30-year-old man was seen struggling and never returned to shore.

Also Saturday afternoon, a juvenile was pulled from an inland lake near Jenison. That child’s condition is not yet known.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

