Deputies: 2 seriously injured in Montcalm Co. 3-vehicle crash

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies say a man and woman were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday.

It happened at 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of M-46 and Edgar Road in Reynolds Township.

Deputies say Joseph Hondalus was stopped at a stop sign on Edgar Road and pulled out into the intersection to head westbound. Hondalus’ vehicle was struck nearly head-on by a vehicle driven by Johnathan Little. The force of the crash pushed Hondalus’ vehicle into the path of a third vehicle.

Hondalus, a 56-year-old Howard City resident, and his female passenger, were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, deputies say.

Deputies say Little, a 43-year-old Crystal resident, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. His female passenger was not hurt.

A third man, Christopher Conger, complained of pain but refused medical treatment, deputies say.

The crash is under investigation, but authorities say all of the people involved were wearing their seat belts.

