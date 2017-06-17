Explorers to search for prehistoric life under Great Lakes

TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A submarine will be used by University of Michigan researchers to look for prehistoric civilization under Lake Huron.

The Saginaw News reports that the decades-old yellow submersible will take explorers to the Alpena-Amberley Ridge, where researchers believe there is a 9,000-year-old caribou hunting structure.

Greg Busch provides international underwater services at Busch Marine Inc., including providing the submarine. The sub can be used for film production, tourism, salvage investigations and underwater inspections.

Busch says the area used to be dry land but is now covered with 120 feet-deep water.

A 2014 research report says the site and its artifacts provide “unprecedented insight” into the strategies used by ancient hunters.

Researchers are expected to begin their voyage to the site in July or August.

Information from: The Saginaw News

