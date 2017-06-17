Family: Mika to remain in ICU at least through weekend

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The Michigan man shot at a congressional baseball practice will remain in intensive care through at least the weekend, his family says.

The family of Matt Mika released a statement saying he underwent an additional surgery, and doctors reported it went well. His family also said he is communicating with them through notes. He also signed the game ball for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Mika was shot multiple times in Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C. He’s an Oakland County native, currently works as the director of government relations at Tyson Foods in Washington.

Mika graduated from Adrian College in 2001. He also attended Western Michigan University for a graduate program, according to his LinkedIn page.

The full statement from Mika’s family released Saturday:

“We want to thank the team at George Washington University Hospital for their world-class care, and we continue to be grateful beyond words for the heroic actions of the U.S. Capitol Police this week. In addition, the positive thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement from across the nation have meant the world to Matt and to all of us.

Matt has undergone additional surgery and his physicians have reported positive results. Matt will remain in the ICU through at least this weekend. He continues to communicate with us through notes, and even signed the game ball for the Congressional Baseball Game. Matt especially valued the professionalism of the officers of the Capitol Police, and would appreciate contributions to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, one of the designated charities at Thursday night’s ballgame.

While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt’s side expect a full recovery. This will be our final update pending Matt’s discharge from the hospital. We again ask for your understanding and respect of our family’s privacy.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

